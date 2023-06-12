Patient arrested on charge of assaulting doctor at Thalassery hospital

June 12, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KANNUR

A 48-year-old man, who was brought to the Thalassery General Hospital for treatment after he met with an accident, allegedly assaulted a doctor in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place around 2.30 a.m. Mahesh of Palayad in Thalassery allegedly attacked Amritha Rakhi, the medical officer in the casualty ward.

Mahesh had sustained injuries in a bike accident at Koduvally. He initially went to the nearby cooperative hospital and was given first aid. It is learnt that he was shifted to the General Hospital after he turned violent.

Dr. Rakhi alleged that Mahesh kicked her on the chest and tried to hit her while she was treating his wounds. Mahesh who was in an inebriated state also hurled abuse at her, the doctor said in her complaint to the police.

The police arrested Mahesh after recording the doctor’s statement. Later, the judicial first class magistrate granted him bail for his treatment.

Organisations including the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, Indian Medical Association, and Nurses’ Union staged a protest in front of the hospital.

