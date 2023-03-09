Patient administered wrong medicine put on ventilator support

March 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thrissur

A patient who was allegedly administered wrong medicine has been put on ventilator support in Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.

Amal, 25, of Potta, near Chalakudy, was allegedly given a cough syrup instead of a health tonic from a fair price shop functioning in the hospital compound under the hospital development committee. It is reported that Amal developed breathing problem and showed symptoms of epilepsy after consuming the medicine.

Amal, a painter by profession, has been under treatment in hospital after he met with an accident. Sources close to his family alleged that Amal was denied expert treatment until they bribed a doctor at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Congress workers led by Saneesh Kumar, MLA, staged a sit-in at the hospital as officials were not even ready to give details about the condition of the patient.

The Congress workers alleged that the patient, who was admitted with serious injuries, was denied expert treatment by the hospital.