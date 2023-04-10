ADVERTISEMENT

Pathiramanal Fest from April 21 to 25

April 10, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to turn Pathiramanal, a picturesque island in the middle of Vembanad Lake, into a major tourist destination, Muhamma grama panchayat will organise Pathiramanal Fest from April 21 to 25.

Muhamma panchayat president Swapna Shabu said that cultural procession, seminars, tourism workshops, food fest, music festival, exhibition-cum-sale, among other events would be organised as part of the Pathiramanal fest. Cultural programmes will be organised at a specially arranged pavilion near Kayippuram boat jetty. People can visit Pathiramanal island from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials said that various facilities had been arranged on the island for the visiting tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US