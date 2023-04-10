April 10, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In a bid to turn Pathiramanal, a picturesque island in the middle of Vembanad Lake, into a major tourist destination, Muhamma grama panchayat will organise Pathiramanal Fest from April 21 to 25.

Muhamma panchayat president Swapna Shabu said that cultural procession, seminars, tourism workshops, food fest, music festival, exhibition-cum-sale, among other events would be organised as part of the Pathiramanal fest. Cultural programmes will be organised at a specially arranged pavilion near Kayippuram boat jetty. People can visit Pathiramanal island from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials said that various facilities had been arranged on the island for the visiting tourists.