HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pathiramanal Fest from April 21 to 25

April 10, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to turn Pathiramanal, a picturesque island in the middle of Vembanad Lake, into a major tourist destination, Muhamma grama panchayat will organise Pathiramanal Fest from April 21 to 25.

Muhamma panchayat president Swapna Shabu said that cultural procession, seminars, tourism workshops, food fest, music festival, exhibition-cum-sale, among other events would be organised as part of the Pathiramanal fest. Cultural programmes will be organised at a specially arranged pavilion near Kayippuram boat jetty. People can visit Pathiramanal island from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials said that various facilities had been arranged on the island for the visiting tourists.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.