Pathanapuram taluk hospital to be completed in 18 months

February 25, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOLLAM

Development works will not be affected by any obstacles including denial of State’s rightful share, said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal here on Sunday.

He was inaugurating a public meeting in connection with the construction of Taluk hospital at Pathanapuram with modern facilities. Health Minister Veena George laid the foundation stone while Transport Minister and Pathanapuram MLA K.B. Ganesh Kumar presided over the function.

“Kerala accounts for 42% of Public Service Commission appointments made across India. Realising this, the people are supporting the government and it is evident in the elections. The State has spent ₹1,68,000 crore for various welfare schemes and calling it extravagance is not acceptable,” said Mr. Balagopal.

ADVERTISEMENT

After laying the foundation stone for the hospital, Ms. George said that the progress in the field of health is evident to the extent that 60% of the public is now dependent on government hospitals.

“Construction using Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) fund will help timely completion. Patients have been provided the facility to conveniently seek treatment in government hospitals through e-health online booking system,” said the Minister who added that efforts are being made to convert all services to this method.

Mr. Kumar said that the work of the hospital will be completed in 18 months. There will be 7 operation theaters and special provisions to attend paediatric cases.

Block panchayat president Anandavalli, grama panchayat presidents, other public representatives, party leaders, health workers, and officials attended the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.