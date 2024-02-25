GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pathanapuram taluk hospital to be completed in 18 months

Finance Minister inaugurates construction of Taluk hospital with modern facilities. Health Minister Veena George laid the foundation stone

February 25, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Development works will not be affected by any obstacles including denial of State’s rightful share, said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal here on Sunday.

He was inaugurating a public meeting in connection with the construction of Taluk hospital at Pathanapuram with modern facilities. Health Minister Veena George laid the foundation stone while Transport Minister and Pathanapuram MLA K.B. Ganesh Kumar presided over the function.

“Kerala accounts for 42% of Public Service Commission appointments made across India. Realising this, the people are supporting the government and it is evident in the elections. The State has spent ₹1,68,000 crore for various welfare schemes and calling it extravagance is not acceptable,” said Mr. Balagopal.

After laying the foundation stone for the hospital, Ms. George said that the progress in the field of health is evident to the extent that 60% of the public is now dependent on government hospitals.

“Construction using Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) fund will help timely completion. Patients have been provided the facility to conveniently seek treatment in government hospitals through e-health online booking system,” said the Minister who added that efforts are being made to convert all services to this method.

Mr. Kumar said that the work of the hospital will be completed in 18 months. There will be 7 operation theaters and special provisions to attend paediatric cases.

Block panchayat president Anandavalli, grama panchayat presidents, other public representatives, party leaders, health workers, and officials attended the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.