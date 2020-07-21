Pathanamthitta’s case burden goes up by 40

District officials attached to the departments of Revenue and Health attending a videoconference convened by Forest Minister K. Raju at the Collectorate in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday.

PATHANAMTHITTA

21 July 2020 23:35 IST

Six wards in Kulanada, Kottangal panchayats made containment zones

The district reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 470.

Twenty-one persons among the new cases contracted the disease through contact while 19 came from other States and abroad. Seventeen persons were cured of the disease on the day.

Of the active cases, 462 persons have been admitted to isolation wards of various hospitals in the district while eight others have been admitted to hospitals outside the district.

Meanwhile, 480 quarantined persons, comprising patients and those having symptoms of the viral disease, have been placed under observation at the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district as on Tuesday evening.

So far, 19,177 throat swab samples sent from the district tested negative for COVID-19 while the results of 1,851 samples are awaited.

District Collector P.B. Noohu designated six more wards in Kulanada and Kottangal grama panchayats containment zones for seven days from Tuesday in view of the increasing spread of COVID-19 in the areas.

5,826 in quarantine

A total of 5,826 persons have been quarantined in the district as on Tuesday evening. This included 1,878 people who came from other States, 1,143 persons who came from abroad and 2,805 persons who are contacts of the infected persons.

The total number of cases reported in the district since March 7 is 881, according to an official bulletin released. Of this, 410 persons have been cured of the disease and one succumbed to the ailment, according to a bulletin.