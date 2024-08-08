Pathanamthitta witnesses a wave of generosity towards Wayanad

At 84, Bharatiamma has witnessed a thousand full moons, yet her heart remains full of compassion.

The elderly woman holds deep gratitude to God for granting her the strength to help others, no matter how difficult the situation may be. This gratitude inspired her to contribute to helping the landslides-affected people of Wayanad. She personally visited the office of Pathanamthitta District Collector S. Premkrishnan and donated half of her monthly earnings—₹3,000 from her job at a local temple—toward the relief efforts.

Since the tragedy struck Wayanad, the District Collector’s office has become a gathering place for kind-hearted souls like Bharatiamma, who are eager to help. In a show of solidarity, the Collector has also donated one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, setting an inspiring example for others to follow.

Among the generous contributors are Shaiju and Sudhi from Vadakara in Kozhikode, who, along with their young daughter Sanvia, presented a cheque for ₹50,000. Shaiju, a business owner at Pandalam, had previously donated the same amount for COVID-19 relief efforts.

It is not just adults who are stepping in; many children are leading by example too. Siblings Alamkrita and Ann from Koduman Angadikal donated ₹5,000, while fourth-grader Swatika Parvathi from Konni Chinamuk gave her savings to help treat those injured in the Wayanad disaster.

The spirit of generosity continues to grow, with contributions pouring in from all corners. The TMG HSS Peringala Friendship Society donated ₹10,000, and Ajin Varghese and Abdul Biju, who run Ruchiyedam Nadan Restaurant, contributed ₹20,220.

Together, these efforts have helped the authorities raise ₹13.56 lakh from individuals and groups, both governmental and non-governmental.