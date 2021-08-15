Pathanamthitta vaccinates all above 60

PATHANAMTHITTA

15 August 2021 23:13 IST

In a significant milestone, Pathanamthitta has achieved the goal of administering COVID -19 vaccine to all eligible persons aged over 60 in the district.

According to A.L. Sheeja, District Medical Officer, as many as 2,98,801 people, including 1,796 people from other districts, all of whom are aged over 60, have been administered the vaccine so far. As many as 421 people could not receive the vaccine due to allergy while 4,632 others are yet to complete the mandatory 3 months after testing positive for the virus. As many as 2,871 people have refused to take the vaccine.

