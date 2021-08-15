Kerala

Pathanamthitta vaccinates all above 60

In a significant milestone, Pathanamthitta has achieved the goal of administering COVID -19 vaccine to all eligible persons aged over 60 in the district.

According to A.L. Sheeja, District Medical Officer, as many as 2,98,801 people, including 1,796 people from other districts, all of whom are aged over 60, have been administered the vaccine so far. As many as 421 people could not receive the vaccine due to allergy while 4,632 others are yet to complete the mandatory 3 months after testing positive for the virus. As many as 2,871 people have refused to take the vaccine.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2021 11:14:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/pathanamthitta-vaccinates-all-above-60/article35930163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY