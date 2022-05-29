Pathanamthitta to identify shooters for culling wild boars

In view of a decision by the State government to empower the local bodies to cull wild boars that raids crop, the Pathanamthitta district has decided to prepare a list of gun license holders in association with the various local bodies.

Addressing a meeting of the District Development Committee here the other day, District Collector Divya S. Iyer said a meeting of the various local body heads would soon be convened to identify the shooters as well as to asses the total number of animals that were shot dead last year. A proposal to form task forces to kill the wild boars in each panchayat was also under active consideration of the authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Veena George directed the District Collector to prepare a report on the demand with regard to the formation of a new taluk in Pathanamthitta. Noting that the Revenue department had prepared a report in this regard during the tenure of the previous State government, Ms. George asked the Collector to come up with a new report with additional information.