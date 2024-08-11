ADVERTISEMENT

Pathanamthitta to get Town Square

Published - August 11, 2024 07:37 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Pathanamthitta, a town bustling with traffic and crowded buildings, is finally set to get a much-needed open space for public events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pathanamthitta municipality has approved a Detailed Project Report for a new Town Square, which will also feature memorials dedicated to Justice Fatima Beevi, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court, and K.K. Nair, known as the father of the district.

According to T. Zakir Hussain, chairman of the civic body, the Town Square is designed to accommodate at least a 1,000 people and will include amenities for public relaxation in the evenings. An adaptable open stage will be constructed to suit various event needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to build this space came in response to protests after the town lost its only open stage due to the construction of a flyover. There was also opposition to the removal of a statue of K.K. Nair near the new bus stand for the Aban flyover project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Announced in the 2024 budget of the municipality, the project has already received an approval from the District Planning Committee. An architect for designing the project was identified through the tender process to design the new space.

With the demolition of the municipal open stage for the flyover, there is currently no venue for public gatherings and meetings in the city. Although events of smaller-scales still occur at the heart of the town here, these events strictly regulated due to a ban imposed by the Kerala High Court.

Taking a serious note of this shortcoming, the municipality has decided to create a dedicated space for public events.

Meanwhile, the civic body has unveiled a plan to transform the Vanchipoyka Waterfalls, located in the ward 3 of the municipality, into a tourist destination under the AMRIT 2.0 program. The project aims to maintain the waterfalls year-round and develop tourism infrastructure, including facilities for rock climbing, sky cycling, walkways, an open gym, and enhanced lighting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US