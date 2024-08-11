Pathanamthitta to get Town Square

Pathanamthitta, a town bustling with traffic and crowded buildings, is finally set to get a much-needed open space for public events.

The Pathanamthitta municipality has approved a Detailed Project Report for a new Town Square, which will also feature memorials dedicated to Justice Fatima Beevi, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court, and K.K. Nair, known as the father of the district.

According to T. Zakir Hussain, chairman of the civic body, the Town Square is designed to accommodate at least a 1,000 people and will include amenities for public relaxation in the evenings. An adaptable open stage will be constructed to suit various event needs.

The decision to build this space came in response to protests after the town lost its only open stage due to the construction of a flyover. There was also opposition to the removal of a statue of K.K. Nair near the new bus stand for the Aban flyover project.

Announced in the 2024 budget of the municipality, the project has already received an approval from the District Planning Committee. An architect for designing the project was identified through the tender process to design the new space.

With the demolition of the municipal open stage for the flyover, there is currently no venue for public gatherings and meetings in the city. Although events of smaller-scales still occur at the heart of the town here, these events strictly regulated due to a ban imposed by the Kerala High Court.

Taking a serious note of this shortcoming, the municipality has decided to create a dedicated space for public events.

Meanwhile, the civic body has unveiled a plan to transform the Vanchipoyka Waterfalls, located in the ward 3 of the municipality, into a tourist destination under the AMRIT 2.0 program. The project aims to maintain the waterfalls year-round and develop tourism infrastructure, including facilities for rock climbing, sky cycling, walkways, an open gym, and enhanced lighting.