Pathanamthitta stduent gets MN Award

November 27, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Abhjith Shiji | Photo Credit: TH

Abhjith Shiji, a student of St. John’s Higher Secondary School, from Kallippara Laksham Veedu colony in Thottapuzhassery in Pathanamthitta, has been selected for the 16th M.N. Student Award instituted by the M.N. Family Foundation. The award carries a purse of ₹25,000 and a certificate.

It will be presented on December 10 to coincide with the 113th birth anniversary of M.N. Govindan Nair, a leader of the Communist movement in the State, by his daughter Ambika Nair at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club. CPI leader Mullakkara Ratnakaran will deliver a memorial speech.

