Pathanamthitta reports its highest single-day spike

Twenty-seven COVID-19 cases, the highest in the district on a single day, were reported in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday.

A 33-year old man who came from Dubai on June 22, a 46-year-old man who came from Madhya Pradesh on June 4, a 45-year old man who came from Kuwait on June 11, two men — a 38 year old and a 54 year old — who came from Kuwait on June 16, two boys — a 13 year old and an eight year old — who came from Chennai on June 14, a 40-year-old woman who came from Chennai on June 14, a 49-year-old man who came from Muscat on June 12 and a 54-year-old man who came from Bahrain on June 11 are among those who tested positive on the day.

A 27-year-old youth who came from Dubai on June 10, a 75-year-old woman who came from Maharashtra on June 10, a 45-year-old man who came from Maharashtra on June 5, a 16-year-old boy who came from Kuwait on June 13, a 44-year-old man who came from Qatar on June 14, a 49-year-old Saudi returnee (June 15), a 32-year-old Kuwait-returnee (June 12), a 59-year-old woman who came from Delhi on June 4, a six-year-old boy who came from Delhi on June 4, a 32-year-old woman (from Delhi, June 4), a 42-year-old man who returned from Maharashtra on June 20, a 10-year-old who came from Maharashtra on June 20, a 47-year-old man who came from Maharashtra on June 19, and three Kuwait returnees — a 29-year-old man (June 15), a 30-year-old man (June 12) and a 40-year-old man (June 11) are the other patients.

One cured

Only one patient was cured of the disease in the district on Tuesday. A total of 148 patients are under treatment — 145 in various hospitals in the district and three in hospitals outside the district, according to an official bulletin.

The total number people admitted to hospitals, including persons tested positive, was 161 as on Monday. The General Hospital in Pathanamthitta houses 73 persons, 11 persons are at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, 73 persons are at the Firstline COVID Treatment Centre at Menanthottom Hospital in Ranni, and four others are at various private hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district is 225 with 76 recoveries.