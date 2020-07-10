Pathanamthitta reports highest single-day spike

Pathanamthitta district witnessed the highest single day spike of 32 SARS-CoV-2 positive cases, five of them contacts of infected people, on Friday.

With this the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district since March 7 has gone up to 440, 268 of them cured of the disease and one persons died, as on Friday.

From Gulf

A 39-year- old man came to Kulanada from Kuwait, a 50-year-old man came to Koipram from Kuwait, a 41-year-old man came to Edayaranmula from Sharjah, a 42-year-old man came to Ezhamkulam from Dubai, a 48-year-old woman came to Pallickal from Uttar Pradesh, a 36-year-old woman came to Cherukunnam from Kolkata, a 13-year-old girl came to Cherukunnam from Kolkata, a 39-year-old man came to Koodal from Dubai, a 30-year-old man came to Mannady from Dubai, a 64-year old man came to Aranmula from Qatar, a 61-year-old man came to Ayroor from Sharjah, a 27-year-old woman came to Puthusserrymala from Dubai, a 29-year-old man came to Chittar from Kuwait, a 55-year-old man came of Puramattom from Dubai, a 29-year-old man came to Vennikkulam from Dubai, a 51-year-old man came to East Othera from Abu Dhabi, a 42-year-old man came to Thiruvalla from Saudi Arabia, a 51-year-old man came to Kallooppara from Sharajah, a 65-year-old man came to Kottanad from Kuwait, a 34-year-old man came to Ranni from Kuwait, a 57-year-old woman came to Vadasserikkara from Kuwait, an eight-year-old boy came to Vadasserikkara from Kuwait, a 26-year-old woman came to Vayala near Aerath from Delhi, a 39-year old man came to Kozhencherry from Kuwait, a 27-year-old man came to Thiruvalla from Dubai; all Non-Resident Keralites; a 63-year old woman and a 57-year-old woman came from Hyderabad tot Nalkalickal.

The five contacts are , a 52-year-old from Vayala, and four others who have been subjected to Rapid Antigen Test in Pathanamthitta municipal limits.