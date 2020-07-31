Pathanamthitta reports 130 new positive cases

The district recorded the highest single-day spike of 130 SARS-CoV-2 positive cases, 77 of them contacts of infected people, on Friday.

Of the 428 active cases in the district, 415 persons are admitted to the isolation wards of hospitals, while 13 are in hospitals outside the district.

A total of 6,124 persons have been quarantined in the district. They include 1,588 persons from other States, 1,149 persons from abroad, and 3,387 contacts of infected persons.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the district has gone up to 1,449. As many as 1,019 recovered and two persons died, according to a bulletin here on Friday.

The District Disaster Management Authority has declared ward 4 of the Mezhuvely grama panchayat, ward 13 of the Kallooppara grama panchayat, ward 19 of the Pramadom grama panchayat as containment zones for seven days from Friday evening.