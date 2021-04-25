Pathanamthitta reaches out to migrant workers

In view of the rising COVID-19 situation in the district, the authorities have begun collecting details of the inter-State migrant workers camping in Pathanamthitta.

Officials said the details being collected included the native place, date of arrival and the vaccination status, among others. To address concerns over the pandemic among these migrants, awareness programmes will be conducted, besides providing them with updates on the vaccination centres in the district.

A control room jointly operated by the district administration and the Labour Department, which will function round the clock, too has been opened for the migrant workers.

Meanwhile, the Pathanamthitta municipality on Sunday will carry out a disinfection drive in public places including the bus stations and the General Hospital here.

933 cases in Pathanamthitta

In the district, 933 persons tested positive for the virus infection on Saturday. Of the new cases, 883 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while the contract sources of 23 persons are yet to be ascertained.

With 66 cases, Ranni-Pazhavangadi reported the highest number of cases while the Pathanamthitta municipality followed closely with 57 cases. The district also reported two COVID-19 related deaths during the day.

While the total test positivity rate for the district stands at 8.48%, the average test positivity for the past one week rose to 15.67%.

Official sources said the rising number of medium and high-risk cases taking a steady rise has put the case load management in the district under severe stress. They attributed the sudden sky-rocketing of cases primarily to violation of room isolation norms.

“It has been noticed that the number of cases due to local transmission stands very high in the district and the violation of room isolation protocols is one of the primary reasons for this. Patients who are undergoing home treatment should strictly follow the guidelines,” said A.L. Sheeja, District Medical Officer, Pathanamthitta.