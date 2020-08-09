Pathanamthitta on alert as dam opens

People living on the banks of Pampa and Kakkattu rivers told to exercise caution

The unrelenting rains that had battered Pathanathitta for the last few days forced the authorities to open one more reservoir on Sunday, triggering fears of another flood in the region.

In an order, District Collector P.B. Noohu permitted the Kerala State Electricity Board to open six shutters of the Pampa dam by 60 cm to bring down the water level to 982 meters from 983.45 meters. The opening of shutters caused an additional water discharge of 82 cubic meters per second to the Pampa river, raising the overall water level by another 40 cm

According to authorities, a decision to open the dam was made in view of the downpour in its catchment areas.

Despite the dam's opening, water level in Triveni-Pampa, the base camp of the Sabarimala temple, continued to be normal till the evening. The run-off water from the dam was expected to reach Ranni and Perinadu later on the day

The Collector advised people living on the banks of Pampa and Kakkattu rivers and in settlements including Ranni, Aranmula and Kozhencherry to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, the rain-swollen Manimala river continued to inundate low-lying parts of the district as more people were being evacuated to the relief camps. A person, identified as Rajan of Pramadam, went missing in the Achenkoil river.

Besides the NDRF team, teams of fishermen with 25 boats too were brought in and put on a stand by mode in view of the heavy rains forecast.

Till Sunday evening, 103 relief camps were opened in the district, which together accommodated 3,342 persons from 1,015 families. Amidst the continuing rains, the Niraputhari festival at the Sabarimala hill shrine took place without any disruptions on Sunday morning. The ceremony, held in strict adherence to the COVID-19 prevention protocols, were led by Thanthri Kandaru Mahesh Mohanaru and chief priest (melsanthi) A.K.Sudheer Namboothiri.