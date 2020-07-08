Pathanamthitta municipality is containment zone

PATHANAMTHITTA

08 July 2020 21:49 IST

Meetings and processions banned in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvalla

Unknown sources of infection in a few patients has forced the district administration to declare more areas as containment zones.

The State Disaster Management Authority declared all 33 wards of Pathanamthitta municipality as containment zones on Wednesday evening. Health surveillance teams have identified a large number of primary contacts of a 22-year-old student leader who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 two days ago in almost all municipal wards. The student leader is from Kulashekharapathi ward.

With a vegetable truck driver from Tamil Nadu testing positive two days ago, the municipal wards of Kavumbhagom and Ramapuram market area (Thiruvalla municipality) have been declared containment zones.

Advertising

Advertising

The 22-year-old driver had been regularly bringing vegetables from Cumbom-Theni to markets in Thiruvalla. Besides, ward 13 of Kulanada grama panchayat has also been declared a containment zone with a Venmony native of Alappuzha visiting the place.

Public meetings

Meanwhile, District Collector P.B. Noohu issued an order prohibiting public meetings, processions, and dharna in the municipal limits of Pathanamthitta and Thiruvalla, invoking the Kerala Disaster Management Act. District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja said the situation in the district was grave against the backdrop of the infection spreading from unknown sources. District Police Chief K.G. Simon said personnel across the district had been directed to take stern action against violations of restrictions in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases with unknown sources of infection.

The police arrested 21 people for violating of lockdown norms in the district on Wednesday.