Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on May 19 and 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over some districts of Kerala till Tuesday (May 21).

The IMD, in a Saturday evening weather update, put Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on May 19 (Sunday) and May 20 (Monday). Extremely heavy rainfall indicates the possibility of above 20 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period.

Extremely heavy rainfall is also expected in these three districts and Ernakulam on Tuesday. At the moment, the IMD has put them on orange alert, pending updates in the coming days.

“Strong westerly/southwesterly winds at lower levels are likely to prevail over Kerala region till May 22. Under their influence, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over isolated places of Kerala during May 19-21,” an IMD bulletin said.

On Sunday and Monday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm in 24 hours). Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Palakkad on Tuesday.

On all the above days, most other districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours). As per the latest update, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue till at least Wednesday in the State.

Squally weather with wind speeds touching 40 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off Kerala coast till Wednesday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea on these days. Squally weather is also likely along Kanyakumari region, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast, Maldives and the Sri Lanka coast.

Low pressure area

A “cyclonic circulation/low pressure area” is likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast during May 17-23. Another low pressure area is likely to from over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea around May 23. IMD has indicated a “moderate probability” that it could further intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during May 24-30 period.

With Kerala receiving steady rainfall over the past several days, more districts have moved into the ‘normal’ category with regards to seasonal summer rainfall, making up for the deficiency they experienced for the best part of the summer. Kottayam, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram are in the normal category at present. The State’s overall rainfall deficiency this summer has dipped to 32%.