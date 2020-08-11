Pathanamthitta inches back to normalcy

Pathanamthitta District Collector P.B. Noohu inspecting the damaged road near Planthodu on the Sabarimala route on Tuesday.

PATHANAMTHITTA

11 August 2020 23:57 IST

Swollen rivers in Pathanamthitta began to recede on Tuesday with more parts of the district inching back to normalcy.

There are 133 relief camps across six taluks in the district accommodating 6,785 people from 2,082 families. As many as 95 of these camps are located in the upper Kuttanad region of Thiruvalla, followed by Kozhencherry (19 camps).

Earlier in the day, District Collector P.B. Noohu inspected the damaged portion of the Sabarimala road near Planthodu. As per reports, about 60 meters of the tarred surface had been completely damaged in the landslip. The Collector was accompanied by experts from the NATPAC and the PWD (Roads) Division.

Scientists from the Centre for Earth Science Studies are slated to examine the location the next day and will submit a detailed report. According to the Collector, the team will ascertain if the landslip at the location was a temporary phenomenon and recommend measures to address the same. Later in the day, the Collector also visited the flood-relief camp at the Attathodu tribal school. and interacted with the residents there.

A meeting convened by Mathew T. Thomas, MLA, reviewed the flood situation. Aranmula MLA Veena George , Ranni MLA Raju Abraham and Thiruvalla Sub- Collector Vinay Goyal took part.