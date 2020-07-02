Pathanamthitta has 27 new positive cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta since the pandemic outbreak rose to 323, with 27 more Non-Resident Keralites testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

There were 30 recoveries too. There are 183 active cases in the district.

139 recoveries

So far, 139 people have recovered from the disease and there is one death, an official bulletin here said. At present, 176 patients are undergoing treatment. It said 111 samples tested negative for the infection on Thursday.

A 53-year-old man who came from Kuwait on June 12, 30-year-old man (Bahrain, June 24), 38-year-old man (Dubai, June 18), 31-year-old man (Kuwait, June 18), 29-year-old man (Dubai, June 18), 47-year-old woman (Delhi, June 18), 41-year-old woman (Bahrain, June 18), 35-year-old man (Kuwait, June 18), 39-year-old man (Punjab, June 14), and 62-year-old man (Delhi, June 24). A 42-year-old man (Kuwait, June 16), 20-year-old youth (Moldova, June 17), 38-year-old man (Kuwait, June 11), 58-year-old man (Kuwait, June 19), 37-year-old man (Kuwait, June 19), 23-year-old woman (Delhi, June 14), 38-year-old man (Muscat, June 19), 37-year-old man (Kuwait, June 16), and 42-year-old man (Saudi Arabia, June 19).

A 40-year-old woman (Delhi, June 18), 44-year-old man (Delhi, June 18), 42-year-old man (Maharashtra, June 10), 41-year-old woman (Maharashtra, June 20), 14-year-old girl (Maharashtra, June 20), seven-year-old girl (Maharashtra, June 20), 35-year-old man (Tamil Nadu, June 20), and 28-year-old youth (Kuwait, June 12) are the new cases reported on Thursday.