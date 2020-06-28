Pathanamthitta has 171 active cases

28 June 2020 20:11 IST

Three more test positive for the virus today

The district that has become the epicentre of the second spell of COVID-19 pandemic in early March has reported three more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 171.

A 36-year old man who came home to Kidangannur from Oman on June 25, a 30-year old woman who came to her native village of Kumbazha from Telengana on June 17, and a 24-year-old woman who came home to Kadapra, near Thiruvalla, on June 17 were the three persons who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

As many as 184 persons, both patients and those having symptoms of COVID-19, have been admitted to the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district as on Sunday evening.

Of this, 69 persons are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, 10 at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, one person at the General Hospital in Adoor, 65 persons at the Firstline COVID Treatment Centre at Menanthottom Hospital in Ranni, 30 persons at the Firstline COVID Treatment Centre at Archana Hospital in Pandalam, and nine others at various private hospitals in the district.

Since March, the district has had a total count of 276 COVID-19 patients including the ones who recovered, according to an official bulletin released here. A total of 104 persons have been cured of the virus infection in the district.

The district had witnessed one COVID casualty, so far, the bulletin said.

5,762 persons quarantined

As per the bulletin, 5,762 persons have been placed under quarantine in different parts of the district as on Sunday evening. A total of 2,959 people among them are those who have come from various other States and 2,430 people were those who came from abroad, while 373 others are contacts of the infected persons.

As many as 1,344 quarantined people were sent to 136 COVID care centres opened in different parts of the district, the bulletin said.

Throat swab samples

The bulletin said a total of 257 nasal and throat swab samples sent from the district to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

So far, 12,995 throat swab samples sent from the district to the virology laboratory tested negative while 272 samples tested positive for COVID-19 as on Sunday.

Test results of 799 throat swab samples are awaited from the virology laboratory, according to the bulletin.