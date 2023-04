April 25, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam are on yellow alert on Wednesday for isolated heavy rainfall. All other districts can expect light to moderate rainfall, according to an IMD weather update released on Tuesday evening. The weather agency has put Ernakulam on yellow alert on Thursday as well and isolated heavy rainfall is expected. The State is likely to receive rainfall till Saturday.