Pathanamthitta district school games to begin on August 1

The first edition of the district school games, which will combine all government, CBSE, and ICSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas, will be held in Pathanamthitta from August 1 to September 10.

According to the organisers, competitions will be held in 25 sports events for students in the 14-17 age group. The State-level meet will be held at Thiruvananathapuram in September.

District Sports Council president K. Anil Kumar presided over a meeting of the school meet organising committee here on Wednesday.

Health Minister Veena George, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, and Anto Antony, MP, are the chief patrons of the event. Different subcommittees will be constituted to ensure smooth conduct of the event.