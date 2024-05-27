GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pathanamthitta district hospital to get critical care and OP blocks

Published - May 27, 2024 07:02 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant boost to the public healthcare network in Pathanamthitta, authorities are set to commence work on new critical care and outpatient (OP) blocks at the district hospital here.

According to Health Minister Veena George, ₹23.75 crore has been sanctioned for the new critical care block, while the OP block will be constructed at a cost of ₹22.16 crore. Additionally, ₹3 crore have been sanctioned from the MLA fund for purchasing equipment for critical care.

Addressing a meeting to review the progress of work at the district hospital here on Monday, the Minister also directed the hospital superintendent to prepare a list of equipment required for the hospital.

The new critical care block is being built on an area of 51,000 square feet. The four-storey building will have car parking in the basement, and the ground floor will include an emergency department with modern trauma care facilities, an isolation ward, a minor operation theatre, a plaster room, a doctor’s room, a nurse’s room, and a pharmacy.

The first floor will house the ICU, HDU, Dialysis Unit, RMO Office, and Staff Room, while the second floor will include an Isolation Room, Isolation Ward, Emergency Procedure Room, Doctors Room, and Dining Room for patients and staff.

The new OP building is being constructed over an area of 31,200 square feet. It will feature 20 OP rooms, a minor operation theatre, wards, observation rooms, a pharmacy, a reception, and lift facilities.

