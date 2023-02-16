Pathanamthitta Collector submits report on en masse leave by taluk officials

February 16, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

A probe by the Pathanamthitta District Collector into the episode in which several employees of the Konni taluk office abstained from duty on February 10 has found that the leave of absence en masse on a working day indeed caused inconvenience to the public.

In a report submitted to the Land Revenue Commissioner, Collector Divya S. Iyer said though the staff who were part of a tour programme had formally applied for leave, their absence affected the delivery of public service on a working day. She is also learned to have recommended action against the erring officials.

As part of the probe, the Collector had earlier summoned three top officials of the taluk office, including tehsildar L. Kunjachan and additional tehsildar Binuraj, to her office and recorded their statements. The scope of investigation also included alleged defamation of Konni legislator K.U. Jenish Kumar by one of the officials at the taluk office through social media.

The Collector, meanwhile, was not available for comment despite multiple attempts.

Several employees from the office under the aegis of the staff council went for a picnic to Munnar on February 10, triggering a furore. A preliminary verification of the office register suggested that only 25 out of the total 63 employees at the office had turned up for duty on the day.

The episode snowballed into a controversy following an intervention by the Konni legislator who inspected the office in view of public outrage over the mass absence from duty. On a complaint lodged by the MLA, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) too inspected the office. Taking a serious note of the development, Revenue Minister K. Rajan had called for an investigation into the episode and directed the District Collector to file a report in five days.

The controversy escalated further with the MLA accusing the ADM of siding with the erring officials and a section of officials raising objections to the intervention by the legislator.