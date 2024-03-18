Pathanamthitta Collector convenes all party meet to discuss campaign rates

March 18, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA/ KOTTAYAM

In view of the upcoming Parliamentary elections, Pathanamthitta Collector and District Election Officer Prem Krishnan convened a meeting on Monday with representatives of various political parties.

The meeting focused on the pricing structure of campaign essentials such as posters, banners, boards, murals, vehicles, halls, stages, sound systems, chairs, LED walls, social media promotions, and advertisements. The final rate chart, incorporating suggestions from political parties, will soon be officially published.

In addition to the rates, instructions regarding the model code of conduct and nomination procedures were conveyed. Fifteen flying squads, static surveillance teams, five video surveillance units, and anti-defacement squads will be deployed across the district to enforce the model code of conduct and scrutinise election expenses.

C Vigil app

Complaints regarding violations of the model code and expenditure oversight can be lodged through the C Vigil app. Nominations can be submitted via the Suvidha portal, with comprehensive training sessions scheduled for political party representatives to navigate the portal effectively.

Candidates were also urged to file their nominations well in advance to avoid a last-minute rush. Special provisions will be arranged for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens above 85 years, enabling them to apply for home voting through Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Dedicated teams will be dispatched to facilitate their voting.

A mobile app, Saksham, has been launched to ensure adequate assistance to differently abled voters.

Addressing the meeting, the Collector also urged parties to adhere to guidelines prescribed by the State Suchitwa Mission for reducing plastic usage in election campaigns.

In Kottayam

Meanwhile, in Kottayam, a centralised control room has been established at the District Collectorate to address public queries and complaints related to the elections. Operational round-the-clock, the control room can be contacted to report breaches of the code of conduct and for other election-related queries. The room can be contacted at 0481-2995021.

With the model code of conduct in place, District Collector V. Vigneswari has imposed a ban on the public carrying of weapons, including firearms. The ban will continue until June 4, when the election results will be announced. Violators will be prosecuted under IPC section 188.