ADVERTISEMENT

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall till May 21

Updated - May 19, 2024 03:38 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 02:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Extremely heavy rainfall indicates the possibility of above 20 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period. The warning level was upgraded in a 1 p.m. update.

The Hindu Bureau

As per the latest weather update, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the State at least till Wednesday. A scene from Kozhikode on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has scaled up the weather warning for Kerala by putting Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall from May 19 to May 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala rainfall updates - May 19

Extremely heavy rainfall indicates the possibility of above 20 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period. The warning level was upgraded in a 1 p.m. update.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 19.

Heavy rainfall: CM advises people to take precautions

Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to continue in some districts on Wednesday also. Ten districts are on orange alert on Wednesday, pending revision in the days ahead. As per the latest weather updates, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala till Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In view of the IMD alerts, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised the public to be on guard against lashing winds. The KSDMA has also warned that short duration, intense rainfall could cause flash floods and, in the urban areas and low-lying areas, waterlogging.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US