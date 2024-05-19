GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall till May 21

Extremely heavy rainfall indicates the possibility of above 20 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period. The warning level was upgraded in a 1 p.m. update.

Published - May 19, 2024 02:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
People walk with umbrellas during the rain that lashed Kottayam.

People walk with umbrellas during the rain that lashed Kottayam. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has scaled up the weather warning for Kerala by putting Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall from May 19 to May 21.

Extremely heavy rainfall indicates the possibility of above 20 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period. The warning level was upgraded in a 1 p.m. update.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 19.

Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to continue in some districts on Wednesday also. Ten districts are on orange alert on Wednesday, pending revision in the days ahead. As per the latest weather updates, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala till Thursday.

In view of the IMD alerts, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised the public to be on guard against lashing winds. The KSDMA has also warned that short duration, intense rainfall could cause flash floods and, in the urban areas and low-lying areas, waterlogging.

Related Topics

weather news / Kerala / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.