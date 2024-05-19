Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall till May 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has scaled up the weather warning for Kerala by putting Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall from May 19 to May 21.

Extremely heavy rainfall indicates the possibility of above 20 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period. The warning level was upgraded in a 1 p.m. update.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 19.

Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to continue in some districts on Wednesday also. Ten districts are on orange alert on Wednesday, pending revision in the days ahead. As per the latest weather updates, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala till Thursday.

In view of the IMD alerts, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised the public to be on guard against lashing winds. The KSDMA has also warned that short duration, intense rainfall could cause flash floods and, in the urban areas and low-lying areas, waterlogging.