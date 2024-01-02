Patent for Cusat researchers

January 02, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have won a patent for their work titled ‘Edge Computing Software Performance Analysis System’.

Dr. Santosh Kumar Gopalan, Professor, Department of Computer Science, and Binu Ayyappan, researcher, won the patent for their work done at the cyber-physical systems lab. The system aims to measure the performance of edge computing systems and identify issues before they are used.

It is based on the evolution of edge computing, which processes data at source, revolutionising network applications. However, the transition has been complicated by the introduction of advanced processors capable of parallelised computation, according to a communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hardware and software framework is designed to measure the performance characteristics of applications and algorithms, with a paradigm called behavioural analysis. This approach uses machine learning-based models to separate internal interactions within software modules, revealing their impact on system performance, it said.

The researchers said the system offered deep insights into how software modules interacted with hardware and affected the overall performance. With its promise of seamless deployment and meticulous performance evaluation, it holds the potential to optimise efficiency and enhance reliability of applications in edge computing systems, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.