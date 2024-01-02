GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Patent for Cusat researchers

January 02, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have won a patent for their work titled ‘Edge Computing Software Performance Analysis System’.

Dr. Santosh Kumar Gopalan, Professor, Department of Computer Science, and Binu Ayyappan, researcher, won the patent for their work done at the cyber-physical systems lab. The system aims to measure the performance of edge computing systems and identify issues before they are used.

It is based on the evolution of edge computing, which processes data at source, revolutionising network applications. However, the transition has been complicated by the introduction of advanced processors capable of parallelised computation, according to a communication.

The hardware and software framework is designed to measure the performance characteristics of applications and algorithms, with a paradigm called behavioural analysis. This approach uses machine learning-based models to separate internal interactions within software modules, revealing their impact on system performance, it said.

The researchers said the system offered deep insights into how software modules interacted with hardware and affected the overall performance. With its promise of seamless deployment and meticulous performance evaluation, it holds the potential to optimise efficiency and enhance reliability of applications in edge computing systems, they added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.