Patent dies as ambulance meets with accident in Idukki

March 17, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - IDUKKI

A patient died and two others were injured after an ambulance carrying a patient overturned in Idukki on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Kattappana Chappath resident P.K. Thankappan, 78. The injured are Pullikkanam resident Suresh, 53, and Chottupara resident Abhiram Sabu, 23.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Guruthikkalam Kinarbend on the Puliyanmala -Thodupuzha State highway around 3.30 p.m. The ambulance was going from the Idukki Medical College Hospital to a private hospital at Pala in Kottayam when the incident occurred.

When reaching near a bend, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned. The body was shiftedto a private hospital for post-mortem examination.