Patel visits Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel reached the union territory for a week-long visit on Tuesday.

Unlike his previous visits when he used special aircraft to reach the island group, the travel was in a regular airliner to Agatti from where he reached Kavaratti, the headquarters, on a helicopter.

While representatives of the Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF) met Mr. Patel on Tuesday evening, details of what transpired at the meeting were not immediately available.

Mr. Patel visited the fisheries infrastructure at Agatti before boarding for Kavaratti. During his short stay, he is scheduled to attend several meetings, including presentations on the Smart City Mission and Ecotourism projects. “When we met his adviser in his absence, we were assured nothing will be done without consultations,” a member of SLF said.