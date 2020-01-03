Kerala

Pat for housing scheme of Mar Thoma Church

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interacting with the Metropolitan Emeritus, Philipose Mar Chrysostum, at the Fellowship Mission Hospital at Kumbanad, near Thiruvalla, on Thursday.

Governor hands over keys of houses to flood victims

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has lauded the humanitarian mission undertaken by the Mar Thoma Church, above all socio-political considerations, to construct houses for 60 families that have been rendered homeless in the deluge of August, 2018.

The Governor handed over the keys of the houses constructed under the post-deluge housing scheme of the Mar Thoma Church to the beneficiaries at a function held in Thiruvalla on Thursday. Mr. Khan said the keys handed over to the poor families by the Mar Thoma Church were the keys to a secure life and confident future.

The Church has set apart ₹8 crore for constructing new houses and ₹2.5 crore for reconstruction of the houses that have been destroyed.

12 selected

The Church has selected 12 persons as beneficiaries from among more than 1,000 applications received.

Joseph Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Church, presided over the meeting.

Joseph Mar Barnabas Episcopa, Fr K.G.Joseph, Chruch secretary; Joy Oommen, former Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh; P.P. Achenkunju, Church treasurer, and P.J. Kuren, former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, also spoke.

Visits Chrysostum

The Governor visited the centenarian Metropolitan Emeritus, Philipose Mar Chrysostum, too at the Fellowship Mission Hospital at Kumbanad, near Thiruvalla.

