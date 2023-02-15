Passport Seva Kendra in Kottayam to stop functioning from Thursday

February 15, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The functioning of Regional Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), Kottayam, will be suspended from Thursday due to technical and functional reasons.

Regional Passport Officer, Kochi, Mithun T.R. has requested applicants who have scheduled appointments with the PSK in Kottayam from Thursday to reschedule their appointments to the nearest PSK on a convenient date.

An official press note on Wednesday said the number of appointments for normal, tatkal and PCC have been respectively increased at the Alappuzha, Aluva and Tripunithura PSKs to cater to the requirements of residents of Kottayam district.