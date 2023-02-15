ADVERTISEMENT

Passport Seva Kendra in Kottayam to stop functioning from Thursday

February 15, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The functioning of Regional Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), Kottayam, will be suspended from Thursday due to technical and functional reasons. 

Regional Passport Officer, Kochi, Mithun T.R. has requested applicants who have scheduled appointments with the PSK in Kottayam from Thursday to reschedule their appointments to the nearest PSK on a convenient date. 

An official press note on Wednesday said the number of appointments for normal, tatkal and PCC have been respectively increased at the Alappuzha, Aluva and Tripunithura PSKs to cater to the requirements of residents of Kottayam district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US