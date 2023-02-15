HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passport Seva Kendra in Kottayam to stop functioning from Thursday

February 15, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The functioning of Regional Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), Kottayam, will be suspended from Thursday due to technical and functional reasons. 

Regional Passport Officer, Kochi, Mithun T.R. has requested applicants who have scheduled appointments with the PSK in Kottayam from Thursday to reschedule their appointments to the nearest PSK on a convenient date. 

An official press note on Wednesday said the number of appointments for normal, tatkal and PCC have been respectively increased at the Alappuzha, Aluva and Tripunithura PSKs to cater to the requirements of residents of Kottayam district.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.