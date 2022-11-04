Jeeva Maria Joy has assumed charge as Regional Passport Officer, Thiruvananthapuram. An Indian Foreign Service officer of 2016 batch, she has served as Second Secretary in the Embassy of India in Madrid, Spain, and as Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.
Passport officer assumes charge
