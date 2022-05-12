Passport Office to remain closed on May 16
Kozhikode
The regional passport office at Eranhipalam here will remain closed on May 16 on account of Budha Purnima. The Passport Seva Kendras in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts will also remain closed on the day, a press release said.
