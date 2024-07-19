Passport fraud case transferred to Crime Branch

The Kerala Police have transferred the ongoing probe into a passport fraud involving two police officers to the Crime Branch.

Ten cases registered by the Thumba police into the scam will come under the purview of the new investigation team.

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb issued the orders on the basis of a report by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar.

Two policemen, senior civil police officer Ansil Azees of the Thumba police and civil police officer Praveen Kumar of the Poonthura police, have been suspended for their alleged links with the racket. They have been accused of manipulating police verification reports. Six people have been arrested in the cases thus far.

