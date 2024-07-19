GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passport fraud case transferred to Crime Branch

Published - July 19, 2024 08:28 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Ten cases registered by the Thumba police into the passport scam will come under the purview of the new investigation team. Representational image.

Ten cases registered by the Thumba police into the passport scam will come under the purview of the new investigation team. Representational image.

The Kerala Police have transferred the ongoing probe into a passport fraud involving two police officers to the Crime Branch.

Ten cases registered by the Thumba police into the scam will come under the purview of the new investigation team.

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb issued the orders on the basis of a report by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar.

Two policemen, senior civil police officer Ansil Azees of the Thumba police and civil police officer Praveen Kumar of the Poonthura police, have been suspended for their alleged links with the racket. They have been accused of manipulating police verification reports. Six people have been arrested in the cases thus far.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.