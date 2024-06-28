Passion turns this milkman into flute maker

V.T. Shyam’s first tryst with the flute was at the age of 10 when his mother bought the musical instrument from a street vendor during a temple festival.

Thirty-three years later, Mr. Shyam, from Chenganda near Cherthala in Alappuzha, is making a fortune by manufacturing and exporting flutes to numerous countries, including the USA, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and various Gulf countries. Mr. Shyam, a flautist himself, also supplies the musical instrument to renowned musicians Arunmozhi (Napoleon Selvaraj), Palakkad Sreeram, and Paras Nath to name a few.

Though the first flute gifted by his mother was damaged within days, he played on flutes bought from local shops and his passion for the instrument grew over time. When he grew up, however, he became a milkman, delivering milk from the Milma unit to shops. But his yearning desire to learn flute music finally led him to a music school in Puthiyakavu near Cherthala in 2016.

“Joining the music school and learning the flute under Lal Palluruthy was a turning point. There, I joined a WhatsApp group called ‘Flute Lovers,’ with around 200 members. The dearth of quality flutes, especially Hindustani flutes, in the market, prompted me to make flutes on my own,” says the 43-year-old.

He acquired the basic skills of making flutes from Chauhan, a Haryana native. It took him around two years to learn the art in detail. He transformed a cattle shed on his house compound into a manufacturing unit and launched ‘Alpha Flutes’ in 2020. Mr. Shyam sources bamboo for manufacturing Hindustani flutes from Assam and Nagaland, while bamboo for making Carnatic flutes is sourced from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. His firm also makes Arabic flutes

“The first export order I received was from Dubai for five flutes. Since then, I have been receiving orders from various countries and musicians across India. Currently, I am generating a turnover of ₹1 lakh per month,” says Mr. Shyam. Following the success of his venture, he quit his job as a milkman.

He sells a complete set of 24 flutes of different scales for ₹60,000. Individual flutes are priced between ₹1,300 and ₹5,000. He receives assistance from his friend Vipin in crafting the flutes.

