Passion for online learning during the pandemic

MALAPPURAM

27 July 2021 20:47 IST

A first-year BCom student has secured 650-odd certificates in short-term programmes

Mohammed Khubaib K.K., a student at Madin Academy here, continues to inspire his friends through best utilisation of the lockdown period for studies.

Khubaib has secured 650-odd certificates from universities and institutions across the world for short-term programmes during the second phase of the lockdown.

A first-year BCom student, Khubaib never misses any short-term online programme connected to his subject. He has got the certificates offered by the University of California, Harvard University, United Nations University, Google, and Microsoft in his lockdown folder.

About 200 of the certificates were offered by Microsoft alone.

“I have been focusing on the subject I am following. That’s why I chose short-term online programmes in areas such as digital marketing, accounting, economics, management, language studies and designing,” said Khubaib, who is preparing for the CMA foundation course.

Khubaib began attending different online programmes in April when COVID-19 was about to start its second wave. What triggered him to search the Internet and opt for the online programmes, most of them offered free, was a motivational speech made by Madin Academy chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari in recent months.

“Ustad (Mr. Bukhari) exhorted us to make the best out of the time we are confined at home. He also told us several stories about the importance of acquiring knowledge and the significance of knowledge in Islam,” said Khubaib.

He said the Madin Academy encouraged him to take up any programme of his choice.

Mr. Bukhari too was happy about Khubaib’s achievement. “What makes me especially happy is the achievement he made at a time when social media was being widely misused by the people, including students. When members of the new generation come forward to make use of the time and opportunities, it gives us immense joy,” said Mr. Bukhari.

Khubaib turned 22 a few days ago. He has given a short rest to his online studies as he is preparing for the CMA foundation examinations to be held in a few days. He has an aspiration for the Civil Services too.

“I am preparing at a basic level for the Civil Services,” said Khubaib, adding that the lockdown had opened up innumerable opportunities even when denying many facilities.