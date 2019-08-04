Passion for farming turned her a YouTube sensation

It was in 2012 that Annie Yujin uploaded all her amateur pictures and photographs on plants and farming on YouTube.

A simple advice from her elder brother Yujin Bobby, who runs a web-designing and hosting firm, to protect her farming photos and videos from hard disk breakdown was what brought her aboard the video-streaming website.

An encouraging comment under one of those videos motivated Ms. Yujin to take her hobby more seriously.

Celebrity

Seven years down the line, Ms. Yujin, who lives with her husband Stephen and teenaged son Stefin at Vytilla, is now a minor celebrity.

Her YouTube channel on farming, Krishi Lokam, has a subscription base of more than three lakh. And YouTube recently felicitated her in the city as one of the most prolific Malayalam content creators on farming.

“It was a huge surprise and my first impulse was to turn down the invitation from YouTube as it also featured an interaction with the media. I was always in love with plants and farming but never in my wildest of dreams did I imagine that it would one day bring me such recognition,” Ms. Yujin gushed.

Professional way

From posting short videos shot in an amateurish way in the past, she has now moved on to lengthier videos, shot and edited in a much more professional way, with the help of editing software and better camera.

Ms. Yujin now posts once in two days and the topic is often dictated by the suggestions made by her legions of subscribers in the comments section of her channel.

“The posts are mostly about farming and visits to farms and interactions with farmers. Till now, such visits were restricted to the immediate neighbourhood of my husband’s home at Angamaly where we stay during weekends. Now I want to expand the scope of such visits and help farmers earn better income through my channel,” said Ms. Yujin. That her husband is also passionate about farming also helped her.

She would have dedicated more time to her passion had she not been entrusted with running her brother’s office in Kochi since he suffers from muscular dystrophy.

Another channel too

But that has not stopped her from running another YouTube channel — Tips for Happy Life — which commands over six lakh subscribers.

Though it has more subscribers than Krishi Lokam, YouTube finds the former as more unique since popular Malayalam content on farming is rare. Ms. Yujin nowadays earn seizable income and YouTube shares 55% of the ad revenue with the creator.