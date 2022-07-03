Passing-out parade of police constables held in Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received salute and inspected the parade at the passing out ceremony.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inspects the Guard of Honour at the passing out parade of police constables in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received salute and inspected the parade at the passing out ceremony.

Ninety-nine trainees were inducted into the Kerala Police as driver police constables at a ceremony held at the Special Armed Police (SAP) ground here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received salute and inspected the parade at the passing out ceremony.

The trainees completed the six-month basic training from the battalions of the SAP and the Malabar Special Police (MSP). Besides the training programme, they also received exposure in handling new-generation vehicles, VVIP security duty and escort duty.

State Police Chief Anil Kant and Additional Director General of Police (Battalion) K. Padmakumar and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The trainees formed part of four platoons that took part in the parade that was commanded by Anil Kumar C.K. Anandu Babu C. was the second-in-command. Among the SAP trainees, Praveen B., Sarath V. and Binu Raj V.A. were adjudged best outdoor trainee, best indoor trainee and best shooter respectively.

Among the MSP trainees, Anandu Babu C., Mithun M.S. and Sajinlal K. were declared the best outdoor trainee, best indoor trainee and best shooter respectively. Sarath V. and Anandu Babu C. bagged the all-rounders’ awards from the SAP and MSP battalions respectively.