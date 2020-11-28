Kerala

Passing-out parade at INA today

The Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, will conduct its passing-out parade for the autumn term 2020 on Saturday.

The parade will take place without the presence of parents and guests of trainees, considering the COVID-19 crisis.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, will be the Reviewing Officer.

Trainees comprising Midshipmen of 99th Indian Naval Academy Course (B.Tech and MSc) and cadets of 30th Naval Orientation Course (Extended) will pass out as officers on successful completion of their ab initio training. Two trainees of the Sri Lanka Navy will also pass out this term.

Trainees of the academy’s four-year B.Tech degree course were awarded their degrees by Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Commandant, INA, on Friday.

