Passing-out parade at INA on Saturday

The Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala near here will hold its passing-out parade (POP) for autumn term 2019 on Saturday. Trainees comprising midshipmen and cadets of 97th INA Course (INAC B.Tech), 97th INAC (M.Sc), 28th Naval Orientation Course (NOC Extended), 29th NOC (Regular) and 29th NOC (Coast Guard), will pass out as officers on successful completion of their training, a press release said.

Six trainees of various friendly foreign nations will also pass out this term.

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, will review the parade.

Trainees of the INAC’s four-year B.Tech degree course will be awarded their degrees during the convocation ceremony by T.G. Sitharam, Director of IIT Guwahati, on November 29. The passing-out officers will be administered the oath of allegiance by Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, INA. A wreath laying ceremony is also planned at the War Memorial “Prerna Sthal” of the INA.

The President’s Colour awarded to the INA on November 20 will be paraded for the first time during the parade.

