Passengers to be brought back to KSRTC, says Minister

Published - June 26, 2024 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Ganesh Kumar launches the first driving school set up under the KSRTC in Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The passengers who deserted the public transport would be brought back to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) like the people who left the cinema theatre were brought back to the theatre after a gap, said Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar.

Speaking to the media after launching the first driving school set up under the KSRTC here on Wednesday, he said the department was trying to change the prevailing traffic culture in the State by strengthening public transport.

‘Lying vacant’

Around 60% of shops in the commercial complexes constructed by the KSRTC are lying vacant. Three senior officials have been directed to lease all the shops in two or three weeks. The corporation will make the necessary compromises to lease out the shops, he said.

The toilet facilities in the bus depots will be cleaned urgently as part of ensuring cleanliness in the bus stations. The corporation has also plans to renovate the hotels in the complexes. Those who have experience running hotels in at least two districts would be given priority for operating hotels, said the Minister.

The corporation has also placed an order for 10 AC buses as there is an increased passenger patronage for premium super-fast buses, which net around ₹10,000 profit per day for each bus. He also said the corporation would set up 23 driving schools across the State. The performance of the driving schools would be reviewed after six months and a report would be submitted, he said.

