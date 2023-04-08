Passengers shell out more as airfares go north ahead of Vishu

April 08, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In spite of the State government’s intervention, airfares to Kerala – both on domestic and international routes – and bus fares from neighbouring States remain high. Although the Motor Vehicle department launched a special drive to penalise stage carriers overcharging passengers ahead of Vishu, the inter-State stage carriers have been charging over twofold the ticket fares, cashing in on the festive rush.

“It’s true, the bus operators have been told by the Motor Vehicle department officials not to charge exorbitant rates. But when we asked about the ceiling limit, the officials have no clarity on the range of fares, as they don’t know what is the base fare on each route,” A.J. Rijaz, head of Kerala chapter, Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India, said.

A bus ticket from Bengaluru to Kochi on April 14 will cost in the range of ₹1,600-₹4,000. The rates are likely to rise further in the coming days in proportion to the demand as private stage carriers follow surge pricing system during festival season. Similarly, the bus fare on the Chennai-Kochi route on April 13 is in the range of ₹2,700-₹3,500, while a ticket from Hyderabad to Kochi on April 14 will cost between ₹4,000-₹5,500.

Passengers planning to get an airline ticket to Kerala will have to pay through their nose. A Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram flight ticket will cost around ₹5,000 -₹9,500 on April 14, while the fare is in the range of ₹3,000 -₹9,300 on the Bengaluru-Kochi route on the same day. The fares follow a similar trend on Mumbai-Kochi and Delhi -Thiruvananthapuram routes ahead of the Vishu.

On international routes, the airfares are in the range of ₹8,500-₹40.946 on Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram route on April 14, while it will cost anywhere between ₹11,500 and ₹29,000 on Dubai-Kochi route on the same day. So is the case with other international routes connecting other West Asian cities with Kerala during the peak season. Last week, the State government requested the Central government to give nod for operating charted flights or additional flights between the Gulf sector and Kerala during the Easter-Vishu season.

However, the Centre is yet to respond to the proposal and while the State was awaiting the Centre’s reply, said a NoRKA Roots officer. However, experts in the field said the State sent the proposal at the last minute after a majority of the passengers has booked tickets in advance anticipating high fares during the eleventh hour due to the dynamic pricing of the airlines.